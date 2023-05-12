'Blood-stained' protestors in Lincoln call for an end to circumcision

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Making their way across Lincoln and Omaha is a group of protesters that are dressed in all white with bright red stains on their clothing. The group has been grabbing attention across the country.

“We don’t want future generations to suffer the same act of violence that was inflicted on us when we were too young to defend ourselves,” said David Atkinson, an organizer for Bloodstained Men.

The group is a part of Bloodstained Men, a nationwide group advocating for the end of circumcision, in particular the circumcision of newborns who cannot consent to the permanent and body-altering procedure.

“Our protests and our billboards are here to warn the American people that circumcision is not medicine,” said Brother K, another organizer for Bloodstained Men.

While circumcision is a tradition in many religions its medical efficacy is debatable, especially in other parts of the world.

The CDC, the World Health Organization and the American Academy of Pediatrics argue the medical benefits of circumcision outweigh its downsides.

They point to studies that have shown circumcision can help prevent the transmission of HIV for heterosexual males, particularly in developing countries. It also slightly reduces the risk of urinary tract infections and cancer.

But a number of other medical associations in countries like Germany, Denmark, Sweden, The Netherlands, Norway and Canada disagree.

The groups unanimously agree that it is unethical to perform circumcisions on newborns without their consent and agree that surgical complications generally aren’t worth the risk of a procedure with limited benefits.

“The foreskin is a valuable part of the human body. The head of the penis should be an internal organ. It should be warm, moist and protected like you’re eyeball or your tongue,” said Atkinson.

Atkinson and Brother K said their movement has been picking up momentum in recent years.

During their stop at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, dozens of students stopped to talk with the protesters and take pictures with their signs.

Their next stops are in Omaha and they have a new billboard, right off of 72nd and Dodge, to help them spread their message.

“Our billboards are part of our outreach to the American public. We are trying to warn people because hospitals and doctors, with rare exceptions, rare courageous exceptions, are far from warning parents,” said Brother K.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.