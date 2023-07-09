Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska hosts LGBTQ+ tie-dyeing event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska wanted to give its employees and the people it helps a colorful reminder that it's a place for everyone and Saturday they did just that with their first t-shirt tie-dyeing party.

The fun happened at Aksarben Village where folks jammed to music while they tie-dyed shirts and participated in other fun activities.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield decided to tie dye this weekend in preparation for the Heartland Pride Parade happening next week.

Even with the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, Miranda Mayer said that this event and the pride parade show that Blue Cross is a safe place for anybody and everybody.

"It means a lot to the LGBTQ community especially though, to know we have a safe place here, in the building, at work. We're out, we're here, we are proud to be here. We're not going anywhere. We own that," Mayer said.

If you're looking to attend the pride parade, it will be happening next Saturday at 10 a.m. starting at the Capitol District near downtown.

