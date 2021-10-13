Blue Mass at St. Cecilia Cathedral honors first responders who have died in the line of duty

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police and firefighters received a special blessing on Wednesday in Omaha. It was the annual "Blue Mass" which honors people who have died in the line of duty and it took place at St. Cecilia Cathedral.

Archbishop George Lucas blessed the first responders.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says he is grateful to have this service again after it didn't happen last year.

"The blue mass is something that we do annually. We didn't get to do it last year because of COVID and 2020, but it's an opportunity where the Catholic Church brings in first responders, police and fire and it's an opportunity for us to interact with the school. And then, during the mass, they bless the first responders and we get an opportunity to say hello to all the kids. So it's a nice thing that takes place every year. Very proud to have this day," said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.