BLUEBARN Theatre invites community to participate in storytelling series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Do you have a good story to tell?
The BLUEBARN Theatre is inviting anyone in the community to take part in their upcoming series called Musing.
Each quarter, four to five storytellers will be selected to perform their pieces — and you don't have to be a seasoned actor or public speaker to participate.
They're looking for submissions that will leave the audience thinking with new perspectives to explore.
“It’s just basically a true story that tells the ‘why’ behind that night’s particular theme. So for example, if the theme is Music, Movies and Me, which is our first theme, the stories are going to riff on that theme in the sense that maybe a favorite song triggers a memory, or a favorite movie triggers a memory, of a person, a place, a time. So it’s specific and yet it’s rather general as well,” said Seth Fox, story curator of Musing.
Each selected storyteller will receive two coaching sessions and a rehearsal the week before the event.
To submit your pitch and for more information, contact Fox at 402-253-9005 or email him at musingomaha@gmail.com.
Visit the BLUEBARN Theatre's Facebook page here and their website here.
Submissions should follow the themes below.
MUSIC, MOVIES, & ME
Stories about the Music and Movies that Shape Us
Wednesday, October 13th , 2021 @ 7:30PM
IT SEEMED LIKE A GOOD IDEA AT THE TIME
Stories about the Best of Intentions and Unforeseen Consequences
Wednesday, January 19th , 2022 @ 7:30PM
LIFE & DEATH
Stories about Starts and Stops, Beginnings and Endings, Renewal and Letting Go
Wednesday, April 13th , @ 7:30PM
HOME
Stories about Where We Come From, Where We End Up, and Where We Fit In
Wednesday, June 15th , @ 7:30PM
