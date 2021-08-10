BLUEBARN Theatre invites community to participate in storytelling series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Do you have a good story to tell?

The BLUEBARN Theatre is inviting anyone in the community to take part in their upcoming series called Musing.

Each quarter, four to five storytellers will be selected to perform their pieces — and you don't have to be a seasoned actor or public speaker to participate.

They're looking for submissions that will leave the audience thinking with new perspectives to explore.

“It’s just basically a true story that tells the ‘why’ behind that night’s particular theme. So for example, if the theme is Music, Movies and Me, which is our first theme, the stories are going to riff on that theme in the sense that maybe a favorite song triggers a memory, or a favorite movie triggers a memory, of a person, a place, a time. So it’s specific and yet it’s rather general as well,” said Seth Fox, story curator of Musing.

Each selected storyteller will receive two coaching sessions and a rehearsal the week before the event.

To submit your pitch and for more information, contact Fox at 402-253-9005 or email him at musingomaha@gmail.com .

Visit the BLUEBARN Theatre's Facebook page here and their website here.

Submissions should follow the themes below.

MUSIC, MOVIES, & ME

Stories about the Music and Movies that Shape Us

Wednesday, October 13th , 2021 @ 7:30PM

IT SEEMED LIKE A GOOD IDEA AT THE TIME

Stories about the Best of Intentions and Unforeseen Consequences

Wednesday, January 19th , 2022 @ 7:30PM

LIFE & DEATH

Stories about Starts and Stops, Beginnings and Endings, Renewal and Letting Go

Wednesday, April 13th , @ 7:30PM

HOME

Stories about Where We Come From, Where We End Up, and Where We Fit In

Wednesday, June 15th , @ 7:30PM

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.