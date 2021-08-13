Watch
Bluejays descend on Creighton University campus

There will be a Bluejay invasion in downtown Omaha today, specifically on Creighton University’s campus. Today is move-in day, a day when hundreds of students get ready to start a new chapter in their education.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 12:49:51-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There will be a Bluejay invasion in downtown Omaha today, specifically on Creighton University’s campus. Today is move-in day, a day when hundreds of students get ready to start a new chapter in their education.

3 News Now reporter Isabella Basco has more in the above videos on how Creighton is welcoming a historic class with more than 1,140 students.

