Bluestem Middle School holds open house to celebrate opening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bluestem Middle School held an open house celebration on Thursday to mark the completion of the fifth new school in the Omaha Public Schools bond program.

They welcomed staff, families and future students into the building for the first time.

The new school can serve up to 1,000 students and features elements such as stem suites, a library with teacher collaboration areas, an outdoor track and field complex.

“To hear the oohs and the ahhs and the wide eyes coming in. As kids have really gotten their first glance at our beautiful school has been just invigorating and exciting and thrilling for me to welcome them,” said Bluestem Middle School Principal Brian Begley.

Bluestem's design, naming and mascot decision that is the Mighty Meadowlarks was the combined effort of a student and parent collaboration.

