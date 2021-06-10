BMX state championship series event happening this weekend in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Sunday, Sunday, Sunday! Local business Omaha BMX will host one of three state championship BMX qualifier events happening in Nebraska — and it's free for spectators.

The Nebraska State Qualifier for the 2021 USA BMX State Championship Series will take place at Hefflinger Park which is located just off 108th and Maple.

Omaha BMX said as many as 150 BMX riders are expected to participate and that the event is open to riders five years of age and older.

A registration period for riders will take place between 10 and 11 a.m. and races should begin shortly after.

This is the second qualifier event of three total. The third qualifier is scheduled in Kearney on July 18 and state championship is set for September 12 in Omaha.

Though the event and parking are free to spectators, Omaha BMX said donations are appreciated.

For more information, visit https://omahabmx.com/ .

