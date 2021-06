OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Public School Board voted to extend Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan's contract to 2024.

Under the new agreement, her base salary will increase from $300,000 to roughly $313,000.

Last year, Dr. Logan had declined a salary increase.

She has been with OPS since 2018.

