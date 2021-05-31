Bob Kerrey Bridge to light up in purple for Alzheimer's Awareness

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge will light up in purple from dusk on June 1 to dawn on June 2.

The display aims to show support and raise awareness for the 66,000 Iowans and 35,000 Nebraskans living with Alzheimer's or dementia. June marks Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages people and businesses to help raise additional awareness by wearing purple, lighting their homes and buildings purple, or by posting on social media during the month of June.

Key facts about Alzheimer’s include:



Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and more than 16 million family and friends are providing care and support.

In Iowa and Nebraska alone, there are more than 66,000 and 35,000 people respectively living with Alzheimer’s and more than 73,000 and 61,000 family members and friends caring for them.

Alzheimer's Association Resources:



Free 24/7 Helpline available to anyone with questions or in need of support at 1.800.272.3900

Local education programs and support groups available for caregivers and families in the Council Bluffs/Omaha area. Visit alz.org/iowa for more information.

