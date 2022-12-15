Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to be featured on first-class stamps in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The United States Postal Service announced on Wednesday that four new stamps will be available for purchase by bulk mail users in coils of 3,000 and 10,000.

The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge was named as one of the bridges that will be featured on the stamps.

The stamps feature photographs of four different bridges that range from modern to historic, pedestrian to car-carrying.

