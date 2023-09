COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Police confirmed that a body was found on Monday in the pool at Pirate Cove Water Park, a public pool next to Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Council Bluffs.

An investigation is underway, police would not confirm any other details about the investigation as of noon on Monday.

This is a developing story.

