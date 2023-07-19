Body of woman found by Iowa authorities in Missouri River

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a body of a woman was found in the Missouri River on Tuesday.

Here's what we know from authorties:

On Tuesday, shortly after 12:00 p.m., the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a body found in the Missouri River.

The body was found by the Core of Engineers employees who were surveying the area approximately four miles south of the Bartlett boat ramp, west of Bartlett, Iowa.

The body is that of a white female of an unknown age.

The body has been sent to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny where a forensic autopsy will be performed to assist with the identification of the woman and the manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call either the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424 or the Iowa DCI at 712-322-1585.

