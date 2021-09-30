Body pulled from submerged car likely missing Kearney man

MINDEN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says the body of a man found in a submerged car appears to be that of a Kearney man reported missing last year.

The patrol says in a news release that state troopers and Kearney police are investigating after discovering the body Tuesday. Officials say someone reported a vehicle submerged in an irrigation pit just south of Minden around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and investigators had the vehicle towed from the pit.

The patrol says that's when officers found the body of a man and a dog.

After a preliminary investigation, officials believe the body is that of 31-year-old Scott Rockefeller, who had been reported missing in June 2020. An autopsy has been ordered.

