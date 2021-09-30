Watch
Body pulled from submerged car likely missing Kearney man

Posted at 1:50 PM, Sep 30, 2021
MINDEN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says the body of a man found in a submerged car appears to be that of a Kearney man reported missing last year.

The patrol says in a news release that state troopers and Kearney police are investigating after discovering the body Tuesday. Officials say someone reported a vehicle submerged in an irrigation pit just south of Minden around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and investigators had the vehicle towed from the pit.

The patrol says that's when officers found the body of a man and a dog.

After a preliminary investigation, officials believe the body is that of 31-year-old Scott Rockefeller, who had been reported missing in June 2020. An autopsy has been ordered.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
