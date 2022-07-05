Watch Now
Body recovered from Missouri River near South Omaha bridge on Tuesday

Missouri River water levels rise
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 14:56:35-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha police helicopter, Able-1, located the body of a deceased female victim in the Missouri River at about 12:21 p.m. near the South Omaha Veterans' Memorial Bridge, according to Omaha Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Pecha.

The body was recovered at 12:53 p.m. by a rescue boat from one of the responding agencies.

This is a developing story.

