OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha police helicopter, Able-1, located the body of a deceased female victim in the Missouri River at about 12:21 p.m. near the South Omaha Veterans' Memorial Bridge, according to Omaha Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Pecha.

The body was recovered at 12:53 p.m. by a rescue boat from one of the responding agencies.

This is a developing story.

