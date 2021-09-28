Boil order issued for Missouri Valley, Iowa: 'Water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes'

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KMTV) — Following a “catastrophic main break,” a boil order has been issued for Missouri Valley. The city warned water could contain fecal coliform AKA E. coli.

The city said, "Due to a (Water main break, and the tower being out of service for painting), fecal coliform [or E. coli] bacteria could be in the water supply. These bacteria can make you sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems. At this time no contamination has been confirmed, but the possibility does exist due to the work performed.”

As to what residents should do in the meanwhile, it said:

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

The city said it will continue to test the water supply and let people know when boiling water is no longer necessary.

It anticipates the problem will be resolved within a 48-72 hour window.

The city asks people to share this information with others in the community.

