Bombshell Patriots welcome female veterans to a conference at Bellevue University

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Getting more female veterans connected to resources while promoting visibility. That is the goal for the first-ever "Female Veteran Conference" held in Bellevue on Saturday.

The event was put on by the Bombshell Patriots. It is an international organization that has had an active branch in Iowa for several years now.

Speakers were invited to talk about challenges facing women veterans, as well as spread the word on resources that can help female veterans in times of crisis.

Organizers say they're glad to see the program expand in hopes of connecting more women to the resources they need.

"Sometimes they don't feel comfortable base on what may have happened to them in service and so to give them their sisters in arms and for them to know that no woman fights alone that there is a tribe there is a support system out here for them. Just because they are a minority does not mean that they don't exist at all," said Founder of Bombshell Patriots Alyssa Wilson.

The Bombshell Patriots Iowa chapter will hold a similar event at their conference which is set to last three days. That event will be held in September.

