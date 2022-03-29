Bonding by building: Habitat for Humanity Omaha holds 25th annual Women Build

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Habitat for Humanity home build in North Omaha is more than rewarding for the crew building it.

"I actually get paid for something I love to do," Mona McGregor, lead supervisor of Habitat for Humanity said.

The all-woman crew handled power tools, and hammers, and lifted walls into place.

Habitat For Humanity Omaha is holding its annual Women Build event. Giving them the chance to try their hand at home construction.

"Women take really great pride in doing the little things," McGregor said. "The houses are absolutely beautiful when they’re done."

Not everyone involved is a novice, Norma Fletcher who is a 20+ year volunteer said new woman builders are a quick study.

"The tools have gotten so much better and the people," Fletcher said. "They’re much more educated about how to work things."

Habitat volunteers and staff said there’s a place for anyone who wants to get into construction no matter their skill-set.

"It’s such a bonding experience for the women," McGregor said. "You don’t have to come in as a pro. If your heart’s in it, we’ll show you how to do it." She said.

While the entire job is fulfilling, the best part for volunteers and staff is showing off the finished home to new homeowners.

"Everybody that’s worked on the house comes together and it's such a warm feeling," McGregor said. "We’ve worked with those homeowners also so it's like they’re family."

McGregor's goal is to keep making more homes created by women who’ve bonded by building.

"It’s just a really good thing to do," McGregor said.

