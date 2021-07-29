Boxer-wearing colon-cancer fighters to run/walk in August

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — After a year of people putting off or pushing back medical procedures due to the pandemic, families will don “their favorite boxer shorts for the 13th annual Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force Boxer 500, a run/walk to raise funds and awareness of the fight against colon cancer."

“This year's Boxer 500 theme, ‘Time to Fight Back’ is especially important given that more than 80% of people missed their colorectal cancer screenings in 2020, and Nebraska has one of the lowest colorectal screening rates in the country,” said Sarah Fietz, vice president of the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force. “This event helps renew the focus, education and inspiration for us to start or continue the conversations around colorectal cancer screening. Early detection and diagnosis can save your life.”

The event will take place Sunday, August 29 at 8 a.m. at Werner Park. People will have the option to participate virtually as well.

Each registered participant will receive a t-shirt and medal for participation.

You can read more about the event in the following releases from organizers:

This year, Boxer 500 participants can join the event in-person or virtually. The in-person event begins at 8 a.m. at Werner Park and includes a 5k run/walk, 1-mile walk, 1K kids run, and kids’ dash. After the run/walk, there will be breakfast with pancakes from the Pancake Man and music by colon cancer survivor Stephen Monroe. The event will be co-hosted by Mrs. Nebraska, Jane Nincehelser and colon cancer survivor and local radio personality, Crash Davis.



Virtual participants can take part anywhere for any distance during the weekend of Aug. 28-29. Each registrant of the Boxer 500 receives a t-shirt and medal for participating.



“Colon cancer survivors are invited to register for the event at no cost,” said Fietz. “We honor their fight and want them to know we are committed to fighting alongside them. We also offer special remembrance of the lives lost to colon cancer as we continue the fight in their name.”



All proceeds from the Boxer 500 stay in Nebraska and bring additional awareness to colon cancer prevention and early detection. Event sponsors include Methodist Health System, Nebraska Cancer Specialists and Foundation Medicine. For more information and registration, visit Boxer500.org.



The Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the number of lives saved from colon cancer through education, early detection and prevention. For more than 20 years, health organizations, businesses, colon cancer survivors and volunteers throughout the community have been engaged in the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force’s comprehensive effort to get the community talking about colon cancer and to provide free colon cancer screenings and resources.

