Boy Scouts hold recruitment event at Walnut Creek

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Saturday’s warmer weather had a lot of people out and about and that includes some local Boy Scout troops.

The Wagon Wheel District, located in the Papillion area, invited community members to try out some of their activities at Walnut Creek.

Guests were able to take part in boat races, fish, learn about first aid, and more.

The event organizers were hopeful that showing what the scouts have to offer will help recruit more members in the upcoming months.

They're already expecting to see an increase in recruitment this year with a lot of people searching for social groups and ways to get outdoors.

"Meeting places are starting to open up,” said district membership chair Ted Dickamore. “Hopefully the schools will open up in the fall and the troops and packs are starting to meet and get together and do activities outside again."

Those interested in joining the scouts can click here and find a troop in their area.

