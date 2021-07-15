Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands partnering with Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for job fair Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you like working with children or animals, a job fair happening this weekend could help you find the next branch of your career. According to a release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands, the organization will be partnering with Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for a job fair this Saturday.

The fair will be happening this Saturday, July 17 at the North Omaha Boys & Girls Club, located at 2610 Hamilton Street, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

On-the-spot interviews will be held for positions with the Boys & Girls Clubs at locations in Omaha, Bellevue, Carter Lake and Council Bluffs for:

Program specialist

Lifeguard

Camp counselor

Front office manager

Youth development professional and more

“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands is committed to doing whatever it takes to build great futures. We are actively recruiting AWESOME FT & PT staff to make a difference in the lives of our members. The job fair will allow us to seek out talented role models in the community to assist in meeting our needs to serve those who need us the most in a healthy and safe environment,” shared Vickie Adams, Human Resources Director.

The zoo is looking to fill open positions, especially for its concession stands.

Job seekers should bring an updated resume, preferably on a flash drive, and must have a high school diploma or GED.

Find out more about jobs with the Boys and Girls Clubs by clicking here.

Find out more about jobs with Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium by clicking here.

