Boys Town adds new vehicle to fleet to help with future research

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Boys Town National Research Hospital showed off something new to help with hearing research on Monday.

A vehicle that will allow health professionals to travel to through Nebraska and Iowa to health fairs, schools and special events.

The hope is it'll improve access to hearing, language and speech screenings and research.

“It's been challenging to try to figure out how to take that on the road to access communities that don't traditionally get to participate in our research. But the research vehicle's going to allow us to do that," said Dr. Ryan McCreery, vice president of research.

Their work requires specialized equipment and very quiet rooms so it's been difficult to reach some areas.

The vehicle is fitted with equipment but it's also wheelchair-accessible and climate-controlled.

It was funded by the National Institutes of Health under a notice of special interest.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.