Boys Town hosts 15th Annual Beeping Egg Hunt

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With Easter right around the corner there are plenty of us jonesing for a good Easter egg hunt, which is just what kids at Boys Town National Research Hospital got with a special adaptive Easter egg hunt.

The event let kids participate in a special Easter egg hunt featuring beeping eggs to help kids and their families with vision impairment take part in the Easter tradition.

The event didn't just feature an Easter egg hunt, but also other activities like storytelling and photos with farm animals.

"When kids with vision loss go to a public egg hunt, they don't always find the eggs before the other children get them, so this levels the playing field,” said Vision Program Coordinator Krystal Platt. “All the children find all the eggs."

This was the 15th year of the beeping egg hunt and Boys Town plans to continue the event again next year.

