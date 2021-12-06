Boys Town hosts Christmas in Our Village

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The holidays have arrived at Boys Town with kids celebrating the season with a drive-through event dubbed Christmas in Our Village.

Families and children got to light the tree, meet some reindeer and see Santa Claus.

Pastors Aaron and Kendal Robertson once served as Family Teachers at Boys Town, living with several students and providing care 24/7.

"We loved sharing just meals and Christmas traditions and the appearance of Santa and the real reason of the season. That being Jesus and his birth, celebrating all those things and all those traditions," Kendal said.

Aaron and Kendal acknowledge they took care of kids that weren't related to them but the word "family" took on a new meaning during times like Christmas in the Village.

"We got to come alongside them and share with them and a family as a family would and be traditional and do lots of incredible things with the kids that they wouldn't have been able to do anywhere else but here," Kendal said.

It's a feeling mutually shared by Assistant Family Teacher Aaron Cobbs, who has spent 29 Christmases at Boys Town.

"I enjoy spending Christmas with the guys, and I do consider the guys a part of my family, I spent a good amount of time with them," Cobbs said.

The story of Christmas is about the birth of a redeemer. Redemption, Aaron says, is not in short supply on this campus.

"Boys Town is the land of second chances, and third and fourth and all the chances, for kids, for adults," Aaron said. "We don't really shy away from embracing messing up and giving each other grace as long as we're trying to get better, and I think the same thing is true in our faith."

