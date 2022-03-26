Boys Town hosts free carnival to celebrate Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Families gathered to play games to highlight a special cause Friday evening.

The celebration for Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day happened at the Boys Town Field House.

There were inclusive games for children along with a bounce house and photo station.

It was a chance for the Omaha community to come together to have fun, but also highlight the impact of cerebral palsy.

"It brings more awareness to research that needs to be done through NIH. It's one of the least funded areas actually even though it's the most common motor disabilities that a child could have," said National Research Scientist Dr. Max Kurz.

Boys Town partnered with Special Olympics Nebraska and United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska for this event.

