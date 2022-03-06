Boys Town National Research Hospital receives $12.5 million grant for pediatric brain health center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Boys Town National Research Hospital is creating a new Center for Pediatric Brain Health.

The funding for this project is from a $12.5 million COBRE (Center of Biomedical Research Excellence) grant that was recently awarded from the National Institutes of Health.

The grant is renewable at a similar funding level for up to 15 years.

According to a press release, the Center plans to support four early-career researchers who will focus on different issues affecting pediatric brain health.

“This Center grant will lead to major breakthroughs in pediatric neuroscience and position Omaha and particularly Boys Town. As an international hub for pediatric brain research and clinical care,” said Tony Wilson, Ph.D., Patrick E. Brookhouser Endowed Chair for Cognitive Neuroscience, Director of the Institute for Human Neuroscience, and principal investigator at the Center for Pediatric Brain Health. “These centers are not very common, and centers focused on pediatrics are even more rare.”

COBRE grants have the goal of funding new researchers in a specific area. The grant allows the possibility of funding 12-15 scientists over 15 years.

Boys Town’s Center for Hearing Research received a COBRE grant eight years ago to fund the Center for Perception and Communication in Children.

Boys Town National Research Hospital is also a research partner in Creighton University’s first COBRE grant to fund its Translational Hearing Center.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.