Boys Town Residential Treatment Center receives special visit from Creighton Bluejays men's basketball team

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the children at Boys Town Residential Treatment Center got a special visit. The Creighton Bluejays men's basketball team stopped by to provide words of encouragement and inspire the Boys Town residents to work hard in order to rise above adversity.

The impact of Boys Town is well-known to native Nebraskan and redshirt junior Shereef Mitchell, who attended Tuesday’s visit with four other Creighton players.

"Being from Omaha, born and raised here, coming to a spot like Boys Town — who has always given back to the city and the community — it's always great to get back to the kids," said the Bluejay point guard. “You know, make their days better, I think it makes our days better, fulfills our souls."

The Boys Town residents also got the chance to meet the players and take pictures after taking to the court to shoot some hoops alongside their role models.

“Kids are excited, we’re excited, we always welcome the Bluejays and I think they’re going to have a really good year,” said Dennis Vollmer, senior director of the Boys Town Residential Treatment Center.

It was the first visit from players of the Creighton men’s basketball team since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vollmer said the visits had been made two or three years in a row prior to that.

Mitchell spoke to the bigger picture and purpose of the visit.

“That’s what it’s all about, making sure the kids of the next generation are in the best position and have the best opportunity to be themselves, and I think Boys Town does a really good job of that,” said Mitchell. “I think we see it in these kids here today as they’re fighting through what they’re fighting through and going through what they’re going through. They have a great position to be special people, someday in this life.”

