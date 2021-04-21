Boys Town seeking donations for new high school

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Boys Town, plans are underway to build a new high school where the current high school sits.

The new school will be three stories with 111,000 square feet to house all students currently being taught in the old high school and in the Wegener School building.

“This new education center will help Boys Town continue to provide a safe and inspiring learning experience for our students,” said Father Steven Boes, Boys Town National Executive Director. “We continue to make improvements on our campus as the needs of our children change and we remain committed to ensuring that all our youth receive fair and equal educational opportunities.”

As Boys Town Grew, so did its need to update.

“The original Boys Town High School was constructed in 1948 and is in dire need of updating,” said Dr. Robert Reznicek, Boys Town Schools Superintendent. “The needs of kids have changed since it was first built, and the new building will help provide a more modern facility to enhance the education of students on campus.”

With a new school, Boys town hopes to continue its mission of helping at-risk youth who come to its doors succeed.

“Many Boys Town youth come from challenging environments and have never had the opportunity to attend a well-resourced school where they could receive a quality education,” said Rod Kempkes, Chief Executive Officer of Boys Town. “Our school is an active part of the care, treatment, and behavioral research that are foundational to Boys Town programs used at schools throughout the country.”

Demolition will begin “immediately” and fundraising is underway to help finance the project which has a $30 million price tag.

Boys town provided the following renderings of the new high school:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.