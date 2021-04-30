Boys Town seniors get send-off parade

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a day to celebrate the Boys Town seniors.

The seniors packed classic cars, firetrucks and whatever else they could find to parade around campus Friday afternoon.

It was a day to reflect for Vivica and Hazakiah Williams, twins who came from New York.

“You’re surrounded with a lot more people that like encourage you to go to college and make good decisions, and like, even if you’re not going to college, have a better future for yourself and have plans and always set goals...always make plans and everybody just wants to see you succeed,” said Vivica Williams.

“It hasn’t really set in yet, but I feel accomplished. I know there is a lot of things that I wouldn’t be able to do if I hadn’t come to Boys Town. Being able to see myself grow up and actually see myself change is for the better," said Hazakiah Williams, who struggled with school in New York before coming to Boys Town around two years ago.

Both are going off to college, as is Hailey Holm who was struggling in Iowa before coming to Boys Town four years ago.

”They’ve given me so many opportunities to be a leader and to do things that I never thought possible or couldn't have found elsewhere. It’s just amazing how much confidence they give to each student that comes here,” said Holm.

Holm is now getting a full ride to Creighton, thanks to the US Army, but she won’t forget her experience at Boys Town.

“Boys Town told me I could do anything I can set my mind to,” said Holm.

The seniors will officially graduate on Saturday.

