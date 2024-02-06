Boys Town students have opportunity to ask Gov. Pillen questions during visit

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (KMTV) — Boys Town senior Robson Escobedo has always considered going in to the trade industry. It's a path he came to love while taking trade classes at Boys Town and being motivated by his father who works in construction.

Escobedo said he doesn't plan to attend college. Escobedo was one of the several students that had the opportunity to ask Gov. Pillen a question when he visited Boys Town, Monday. He wants Gov. Pillen to provide more workforce opportunities for people not going to college.

"It is definitely something he could change," Escobedo said. "He could make a big impact if he chooses to. I think it's better if he heard from one of the youth than anyone else."

Gov. Pillen also toured the new educational center which opened in August. The center includes new science laboratories, upgrades to classrooms, and a multi-media center.

This is Gov. Pillen's second visit to Boys Town.

