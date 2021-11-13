Braces Omaha surprises lucky student for empowering the community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha business is finding additional ways to make students smile. Today Dr. Clarke Stevens of Braces Omaha surprised a deserving student with a $1,500 scholarship.

To support anti-bullying efforts, Stevens started the Empower Kindness program.

Tanya Buchu, a student at Brownell Talbot was selected for the scholarship award.

“There is no reason to bully,” said Buchu. “As long as we all work toward keeping each other positive and working toward our goals, bullying doesn’t have a place and being kind is always the way to go.”

Buchu was surprised when her name was called and she said she thought she was in trouble at first.

Buchu tutors and volunteers at CHI Health.

