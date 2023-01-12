Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska receives $100K for brain research

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A collaborative project with the Douglas County Youth Center got a big boost on Wednesday.

Healthy Blue Nebraska bestowed a $100,000 check to the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska.

The purpose is related to brain injuries and the goal to improve well-being, resolve underlying health issues and get kids the right resources to ultimately reduce recidivism.

"We have been reaching out to various programs across the state looking for funding to support this particular project. Healthy Blue raised their hand and said what is it that we can do to help support you guys within the brain injury community. And we submitted an application and they approved it and here we are," Peggy Reisher, executive director of the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska.

The funding will be used to implement brain injury screening, education and more.

