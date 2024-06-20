Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner: First triple-header in five years at the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On the menu: burgers, hotdogs, and a whole lot of baseball. A rare triple-header, the first one since 2019.

"I love baseball," said Casey Manion.

Up early and tailgating with friends was Manion. He's in town for the series from Oregon and comes to Omaha so often that he calls himself the "self-proclaimed" mayor of parking Lot D.

"It's not how many votes there are. It's who counts the votes," he said.

From tailgating to the field, Blake Renda traveled all the way from Alabama to not only watch baseball, but to play too. Just like the big guys, his game also got pushed to Wednesday morning because of the weather.

"We have a plaque right here, and we pitched three innings at the end of the game," said Renda. It was great."

Jason Martinez with DiGiorgio's Sportswear has been a staple at baseball village for over a decade and was up early to greet the fans who arrived for the first pitch at ten in the morning.

"We're going to do stuff a little bit different on the staffing sides so we can keep the customers moving through quick," said Martinez.

It's a family bonding day for Gretna neighbor Scott Podwinski and his two boys, Madden and Brecken. They're spending the whole day at the ballpark.

"It's fun to get out here with them and watch them enjoy their time out here with all the college teams here," said Podwinski. "Just walking around, seeing the atmosphere, it's a lot of fun for them."

The triple-header is even more exciting to the Podwinski family because it's Madden and Brecken's first CWS game.

At the end of the day, it's more than just baseball and food.

"I think people in Omaha are happy to have all the fans in from out of state and show them a good time," said Jake Taylor.

