BREAKING: 2nd African elephant calf born Sunday at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced the birth of its newest adorable addition on Monday — a male African elephant calf.

Claire, a 13-year-old African elephant, gave birth to the calf around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The zoo says both mom and baby are doing well, and the weight of the calf is unknown at this time.

This is the second African elephant calf born at the zoo this month. These two calves are the first and only African elephants to be born at the zoo.

Animal Care Staff watched over Claire this weekend when they noticed a "significant and continual drop" in her progesterone levels. The zoo says the drop in levels and other behavior changes indicated that labor would soon take place.

The Elephant Family Quarters are closed to the public at this time so Animal Care Staff can observe bonding, maternal behaviors and nursing.

Visitors can reserve a timed ticket to see both Elephant calves with the herd once the family quarters re-open. More information about that will be on the zoo's social media pages.

