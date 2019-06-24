Aubrey Trail slashes throat in murder trial

WILBER, Neb. (KMTV) —

3 News Now Senior Reporter Jake Wasikowski says Aubrey Trail slashed his own throat in the middle of his murder trail at the Saline County Courthouse.

Trail shouted "Bailey is innocent and I curse you all" before he slashed his neck and fell from a wheelchair during court proceedings.

Trail was likely referencing 25-year-old Bailey Boswell, who's also been charged with first-degree murder in the gruesome death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Boswell is awaiting trial.

He swiped what may have been a pen across his neck. Deputies and others rushed to help Trail as he lay on the courtroom floor in Wilber.

Medics wheeled him out of the courthouse on a gurney and loaded him into an ambulance to give him more medical aid.

It's unclear what Trails' injuries are. Authorities say he's had a stroke and two heart attacks since his arrest.

Prosecutors say the pair planned Loofe's abduction and killing. Trail's attorney says her death was an accident during a consensual sex fantasy.

The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson says Trail will be put in handcuffs for the remainder of the trial.

Judge Johnson tells the jury to disregard Trail’s outburst.