BREAKING: Gov. Pillen confirms McCook center as detention site, directs NSP and Nebraska Guard to support ICE

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now has a team in Lincoln connecting with leaders from related state agencies.

The following statement was received from Governor Jim Pillen's office late Tuesday afternoon.

Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced three state-federal partnerships to support President Donald Trump’s efforts to promote homeland security and protect Americans from criminal, illegal aliens in the United States.

“This is about keeping Nebraskans – and Americans across our country – safe,” said Governor Pillen. “We want President Trump to know that Nebraska is supportive and grateful for his ongoing, critical work with Secretary Noem to arrest and deport criminal, illegal aliens.”

In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Secretary Kristi Noem, Gov. Pillen ordered the Nebraska National Guard to provide administrative and logistical support to Nebraska-based ICE officials in enforcing immigration laws. Approximately 20 Army National Guard soldiers will participate in this mission, commencing training within the next week.

Additionally, Gov. Pillen and Sec. Noem announced an agreement to utilize the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook as a future detention facility for those awaiting deportation and other immigration proceedings.

Finally, at Gov. Pillen’s direction, the Nebraska State Patrol announced its intent to sign a 287(g) agreement empowering its Nebraska State troopers to help ICE arrest criminal, illegal aliens.

“Earlier this summer, on the streets of Omaha, Nebraska law enforcement agents worked with ICE to arrest a MS-13 drug-trafficking kingpin and murderer,” said Gov. Pillen. “This stuff hits close to home – and hits every corner of this state and country. Government's most important job is to keep us safe, and that’s why the State of Nebraska, under my leadership, is partnering with President Trump and his team to help Make America Safe Again.”

Initial response, in opposition, came from Nebraska Appleseed Immigrants & Communities Program Director Darcy Tromanhauser, who said:

“This is not who we are. Nebraska is a state that welcomes our neighbors and values the contributions of local moms, dads, coworkers, neighbors, and friends. Nebraskans do not want us to be known as a state that separates families and locks up and detains members of our communities.

Nebraskans across the state and across sectors for years have called for our immigration laws to be updated. What we need are modern immigration laws that recognize the strength and value that immigrant Nebraskans bring to the state, not a large-scale federal detention camp.

Together with many community partners across the state, we will continue to advocate for positive immigration laws that fix our long-outdated immigration system and support local communities – not cruel and harmful detainment camps that repeat a deeply ugly pattern of history and are completely contrary to Nebraska values. Nebraskans want policy change, not punishment.”

