BREAKING: La Vista Police searching for possibly armed suspect near 87th and Brentwood; avoid area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An alert was sent out close to 6:30 p.m. Monday night for residents near South 87th Street and Giles Road in La Vista.

Law enforcement advises area residents to lock all doors and remain in place. Police are searching for an armed suspect in the area. The address given by the police is near Inwood Village apartments and The Pointe apartment complex.

Police activity in area of 87/Brentwood. Please are searching for a possibly armed domestic violence suspect.Avoid the area for now. pic.twitter.com/EV0U6mMMj3 — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) October 3, 2022

