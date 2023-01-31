BREAKING: Large police presence at Target on 178th and West Center Road; avoid the area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is a heavy police presence at the Target store near 178th Street and West Center Road at approximately noon on Tuesday. There are unconfirmed reports of shots fired in or near the store.

Employees at Red Robin told 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson that there is a huge police presence in the area. They said they're safe.

KMTV crews are on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.

