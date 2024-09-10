BREAKING: Lockdown lifted at Northwest High school following shooting

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Omaha Public Schools has provided an update on student reunification. First responders are beginning to move students into the football stadium. From there, OPS said the following will determine the order for transport:



Students who ride buses will be transported from campus first.

Once that is complete, students who do not ride the bus each day will be released to families who are on site.

Students who walk or drive themselves to school each day will then be released.

The district is providing updates here, with another update expected at 2:00 p.m. OPD is live on our Facebook page.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

The lockdown at Northwest High School has been lifted.

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

Omaha police say there is no threat to the public, and a suspect has been located and taken into custody.

The school is now secure, but the lockdown remains in place at this time.

An individual believed to be the suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody. Police will remain in the area for follow up to the investigation and for reunification with parents.



There is no threat to the community. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) September 10, 2024

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

We are actively investigating a shooting that occurred at or near Omaha Northwest High School. There is reported to be one victim at this time. The school is currently in lockdown. We will continue to update as we get more details.



Media - SW corner of the east parking lot. pic.twitter.com/KdywWI8Qy1 — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) September 10, 2024

Omaha police have confirmed a shooting has occurred at Northwest High School. The shooting was reported just before 12:30 p.m. and the school was placed into lockdown.

The school remains in lockdown while police search for the suspect, and OPS says the lockdown will remain as the investigation is active.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.