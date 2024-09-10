Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BREAKING: Lockdown lifted at Northwest High school following shooting

Student reunification and transportation efforts underway
OMAHA NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL AFTER SHOOTING
Molly Hudson / KMTV 3 News Now
People gather at the scene of Omaha Northwest High School after one victim was confirmed injured in a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 in Omaha, Neb. Omaha police have taken one person that is believed to be a suspect into custody.
OMAHA NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL AFTER SHOOTING
Northwest High
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Omaha Public Schools has provided an update on student reunification. First responders are beginning to move students into the football stadium. From there, OPS said the following will determine the order for transport:

  • Students who ride buses will be transported from campus first.  
  • Once that is complete, students who do not ride the bus each day will be released to families who are on site. 
  • Students who walk or drive themselves to school each day will then be released. 

The district is providing updates here, with another update expected at 2:00 p.m. OPD is live on our Facebook page.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

The lockdown at Northwest High School has been lifted.

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

Omaha police say there is no threat to the public, and a suspect has been located and taken into custody.
The school is now secure, but the lockdown remains in place at this time.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Omaha police have confirmed a shooting has occurred at Northwest High School. The shooting was reported just before 12:30 p.m. and the school was placed into lockdown.

The school remains in lockdown while police search for the suspect, and OPS says the lockdown will remain as the investigation is active.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood