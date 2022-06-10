BREAKING: Nox-Crete releases chemicals inside warehouse at time of Memorial Day fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)) — We now have a better idea of what chemicals were inside the Nox-Crete warehouse at the time of the Memorial Day fire.
The company released a list to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy in an email Thursday afternoon. The list entered the public database on Friday morning.
Nox-Crete already released a long list of their entire inventory, but this list gives specifics of what was in the warehouse and exact quantities.
Yesterday, 3 News Now reported that there were still questions about the chemicals that were in the fire and the runoff from cleanup efforts.
Nox-Crete Fire: Chemical, runoff questions remain 10 days later
This is a developing story and 3 News Now is working to speak with experts on the effect of these chemicals in the air and in the sewer system.
Below is a list of the chemicals Nox-Crete released to the State of Nebraska as of late Thursday afternoon:
