Omaha police confirm officer-involved shooting Monday after car drives into crowd

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police have confirmed that a shooting at Minne Lusa Blvd. and Newport Ave. Monday night is an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, a vehicle drove through a barricade into a crowd, resulting in an officer who discharged their weapon.

According to a Facebook post, the neighborhood was expecting up to 3,000 children for a trick-or-treating event.

According to Omaha Police Captain Jay Leavitt, initial reports show that there were no serious injuries to children or residents.

The suspect was transported in critical condition to Nebraska Medicine, where additional crowd control measures are being put into place.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.

