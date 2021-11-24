BREAKING: Reported shooting at G Street in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There is currently a heavy police presence near 1905 G Street following reports of shots fired around 2:40 p.m. today. Lincoln Police, State Patrol, Medics, and Fire are all confirmed to be on the scene.

Currently, all traffic is blocked from the area up to 18th & G.

An incident has occurred in the area of 19th and G Sts. Expect a large police presence and please avoid the area. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) November 24, 2021

