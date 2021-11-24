Watch
BREAKING: Reported shooting at G Street in Lincoln

KLKN
Heavy police presence at G Street in Lincoln on Wednesday
Posted at 4:03 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 17:03:48-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There is currently a heavy police presence near 1905 G Street following reports of shots fired around 2:40 p.m. today. Lincoln Police, State Patrol, Medics, and Fire are all confirmed to be on the scene.

Currently, all traffic is blocked from the area up to 18th & G.

