BREAKING: Sarpy County Sheriff's Office encrypting emergency communications starting Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis confirmed to 3 News Now on Thursday that the department is moving to encrypt its emergency communication system on Jan. 9.

Davis explained that the move is, in part, to protect officers on duty. Most law enforcement agencies already encrypt communications during highly sensitive activity or investigations, such as a hostage situation.

The sheriff said that there will be a link on his office website where people can apply for access to a 30-minute delayed version of scanner communication.

In 2021, 3 News Now reported that the Omaha Police Department was considering encrypting its scanner traffic, but the department hasn't done that as of yet. OPD Lt. Neal Bonacci wasn't aware of any current effort to encrypt scanner traffic in Omaha saying, "it would be news to me."

