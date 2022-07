IRVINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — One man was shot and transported to the hospital in Irvington on Friday afternoon. A suspect is in custody, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The emergency call was made just before 4 p.m. Friday on Kimberly Lane.

This is a developing story.

