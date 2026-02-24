BREAKING: Sinkhole swallows vehicles, blocks traffic on Pacific St.

OMAHA, Neb. — A sinkhole opened on Pacific Street at 67th St in Omaha Tuesday afternoon, trapping two vehicles in a void and forcing police to close a portion of the street between 66th and 69th Streets.

Drivers were not injured and were out of their vehicles by the time police responded, according to OPD Lt. Dan Martin.

The hole spans both westbound lanes, but the void expands underground, Martin said.

It is not yet clear how long it may take to repair the street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

