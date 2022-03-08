BREAKING: Sonic shooter Silva pleads guilty to all charges in Sarpy County

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday evening, the Office of Sarpy County Attorney L. Kenneth Polikov announced that Robert Silva Jr. pled guilty to all charges stemming from the violence of November 21, 2021.

Silva opened fire at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Bellevue, shooting four employees, two of which died at the scene.

Silva was facing two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, two criminal attempts of first-degree murder and arson in the first degree. Silva was said to have thrown an incendiary device to ignite materials in addition to using firearms.

Monday's plea means Silva's case will not go to trial but does not affect Polikov's plan to seek the death penalty.

3 News Now is publishing Silva's photo because he pleaded guilty. Our policy is to not publish mugshot photos of those who have been charged, but not convicted of crimes unless they are a potential danger to the public.

