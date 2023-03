OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department is battling a large three-alarm fire that broke out at Firstar Fiber on Wednesday night.

The first call about the fire was around 10:20 p.m.

3 News Now reported on Monday that Firstar Fiber uses recycled plastic to make plastic lumber.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.