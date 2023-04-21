Brick Days returns to Mid-America Center this weekend

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — This weekend, Brick Days is returning to the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

"It is an entire expo hall full of amazing Lego creations," Daniel Schmidt, an organizer said.

A countless amount of Legos will fill the Mid-America Center, making up eye-catching creations that include new builds.

"There is going to be a recreation of downtown Lincoln," Schmidt said. "There's a lot of Omaha buildings that are going to be on display, there's a brand new Durham Museum."

Also, new this year is the number of Lego build groups across the country coming to the expo.

"We have people from Maryland, Florida Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, all sorts of places.

No matter your age, Schmidt says there's something for everyone at Brick Days. Which is why he said he loves being a part of it.

"Anybody that wants to have a fun Saturday or Sunday you can come down to Brick Days and have a good time," he said.

Bricks Days will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Tickets are available through their website or purchase them at the door.

