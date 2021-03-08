Brides and grooms plan weddings amid pandemic

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Despite the pandemic, people are still planning weddings, working to have a memorable ceremony while staying safe.

The Bellevue Bridal Show was Sunday afternoon at the Knight’s Event Center.

Couples were able to find different vendors from florists and DJs to venues and catering.

After a year of postponed and canceled weddings, Margie Guy, the bridal show producer, said people are excited to celebrate safely.

“We are still making sure we’re being safe for everybody, so you can still have an event but do it safely. People need to get out, they need to have weddings, they are one of the biggest times of our lives, it’s one of the biggest events for most people,” said Guy.

The show also served as a fundraiser for the Bellevue Food Pantry.

Proceeds from the event will go to the pantry.

Guests were also able to donate food and toiletry items.

