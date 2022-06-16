Bride may have to scramble to find last-minute wedding venue after Treynor winery destroyed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Like many young women, Bryanna Plog fantasized about her wedding, the man she'd marry, the kind of wedding she'd have, and of course, the venue.

"Obviously, just having it go the way you want it to, is everybody's dream. I don't think anybody's like, 'Oh, I want it to be stressful,'" Plog said.

She planned to get married at Prairie Crossing Vineyard & Winery in October — before severe weather took its course.

"We both found out on Facebook — just shocked, 'Oh my gosh, that's our wedding venue. That's unfortunate,'" Plog said.

"One of the biggest frustrations is not just the venue is gone and we don't have a place for the wedding, the coordination with your photographer, your caterer, your DJ, your invitations, your RSVPs. We potentially have lost all of that if we have to move the date," her mother Candy Garner said.

It's adding more stress for Plog and her family, since it's already a "crazy" time in the bridal industry. COVID-19 pushed weddings back, making it harder to find venues and vendors.

Wedding planner Rayna Roseby is also seeing supply chain issues.

"The floral industry has been hugely hit. It'll be hit even with the storm we had here in Omaha the other night as well as paper, food goods. Ironically, Nebraska is a beef state but it always costs more than chicken. And (now) chicken actually costs more than beef," Roseby said.

Roseby says the biggest challenge brides face are finding resources. There aren't enough for all the weddings out there. Vendors are short-staffed, so they have to change their processes to fulfill their orders to clients. Booking vendors early is key.

If you find yourself in a predicament like Plog's, Roseby says your vendor team will be your "saving grace."

"They can point you in the direction of some venues they know might be open or there's a new venue that came on the scene that would be more than ready to help in this predicament," Roseby said.

Roseby rests assured the "day of your dreams" will happen. She says just don't focus too much on the "bells and whistles."

"It's about the love of two people coming together to spend the rest of your lives together, everything else is icing on the cake," Roseby said.

Plog says she hasn't heard from Prairie Crossing yet on their plans. She expects they'll reach out when they're ready but is prepared to change her wedding dates if necessary.

