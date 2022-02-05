Bright Star opens this weekend at Omaha Community Playhouse

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Community Playhouse has a new musical opening this weekend in its mainstage theatre.

It’s called Bright Star and was written by actor Steve Martin and musician Edie Brickell.

The plot is centered around a teenager in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina who is devastated after her infant son is taken.

The story weaves through time and features a Grammy-nominated bluegrass score.

“It’s a story we need right now, especially with all that everybody has gone through throughout this pandemic because it is a story of hope, it’s a story of reconciliation, it’s also a story of pain and loss. I think those are topics that everyone can relate to,” said Angela Frey, the actress who plays Alice Murphy.

Performances run until Feb. 13 with shows Wednesday through Sunday.

You can buy tickets at the Omaha Community Playhouse box office, by phone, or online.

